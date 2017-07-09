Listen Live

“Despacito” Is Boosting Puerto Rico’s Economy

Despacito is unstoppable!

“Despacito” is not just a song – it’s a force to be reckoned with. It’s actually boosting the economy of Puerto Rico!

Just two months ago, Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, declared the country bankrupt in order to restructure a $70 billion debt. But since “Despacito” has been playing worldwide, tourists are super interested in traveling to Puerto Rico.

According to daily Un Nuevo Diatourism in Puerto Rico has increased by 45%. So how did this happen? Well it’s all thanks to the line in the song, “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico” and the music video shows some amazing spots there. Tour operators are now including some of the areas and places that were in the video like Club La Factoría in Old San Juan and La Perla sector, in their tours.

Luis Fonsi responded to the good news via Instagram, writing: “What a joy it is to read this in international media. Puerto Rico is the true protagonist of this song and this video.”

I know where my next trip is going to be!

