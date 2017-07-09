“Despacito” Is Boosting Puerto Rico’s Economy

“Despacito” is not just a song – it’s a force to be reckoned with. It’s actually boosting the economy of Puerto Rico!

Just two months ago, Puerto Rico’s governor, Ricardo Rosselló, declared the country bankrupt in order to restructure a $70 billion debt. But since “Despacito” has been playing worldwide, tourists are super interested in traveling to Puerto Rico.

According to daily Un Nuevo Dia, tourism in Puerto Rico has increased by 45%. So how did this happen? Well it’s all thanks to the line in the song, “This is how we do it down in Puerto Rico” and the music video shows some amazing spots there. Tour operators are now including some of the areas and places that were in the video like Club La Factoría in Old San Juan and La Perla sector, in their tours.

Luis Fonsi responded to the good news via Instagram, writing: “What a joy it is to read this in international media. Puerto Rico is the true protagonist of this song and this video.”

¡Qué bueno ver noticias positivas en mi país! Felicito a los residentes de la comunidad de La Perla por unirse en este esfuerzo. #LaPerlaPintaSuFuturo Gracias a #Despacito, yo soy parte de ustedes. ¡Nos vemos pronto! #LaPerla 🇵🇷❤️ A post shared by Luis Fonsi (@luisfonsi) on Jul 6, 2017 at 7:04am PDT

I know where my next trip is going to be!

Main Image via Travel + Leisure