Despacito is just a week away from making history! Luis Fonis & Daddy Yankee are about to take an epic title from Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men for the longest running No. 1 song in America. Despacito, which features the Biebs has become only the second song in history to spend 15 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard hot 100 charts…

Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men’s One Sweet Day went 15 weeks at No. 1 back in 1996.