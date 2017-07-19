Listen Live

Despacito is the most streamed song ever

It climbed to #1 "despacito"...

By Kool Celebrities, Music

The song of the summer may be the song of the “forever”.

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s collaboration with Justin Bieber has become the most streamed song ever surpassing Justin Bieber’s own “Sorry”. Per the BBC, “Despacito” has amassed 4.6 billion streams.

Artist Song Streams
Luis Fonsi (ft. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber) Despacito 4.6B
Justin Bieber Sorry 4.38B
Ed Sheeran Shape of You 4.07B

The song was already a hit in over a dozen countries prior to the Justin Bieber version. Three weeks after the release of the “JB” version, the track hit number #1.

“Despacito” means “slowly” in English.

Image courtesy of Universal Music Latino

