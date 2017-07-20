Despacito has been banned!
Malaysia has banned “Despacito” on state radio and television, though it might be hard to slow the song’s record-breaking popularity.
The ban applies only to government-run radio and TV outlets, not to music streaming services or global entertainment providers like YouTube.
The original and a remix featuring Justin Bieber are the most streamed track of all time with more than 4.6 billion plays.