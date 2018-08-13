“Detrimental” Media Coverage Impacting Tourism in Parry Sound

Media coverage of the Parry Sound 33 forest fires may be unintentionally impacting local businesses in the Parry Sound area.

Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) officials say the Parry Sound 33 wildfire has been successfully contained for nearly a week now. The blaze is still 113 square kilometres in size but those people forced from their homes are now able to return home.

The damage caused by Parry Sound 33 is massive and wide-spreading. Although the fire is actually nowhere near the popular tourist town of Parry Sound – it’s 75 kilometres away – the fire is impacting the Parry Sound area in a big way. No, there isn’t any smoke or fire damage. The problem is there aren’t that many tourists.

“Detrimental media coverage” is what tourism operators say is impacting their short selling season. James Murphy is the Executive Director of Explorers’ Edge, the regional tourism organization, and says the detrimental media coverage has caused confusion for travelers about where the fire actually is. Murphy says they are trying to let the world know they are open for business.

Parry Sound 33 is different than the town of Parry Sound

Parry Sound 33 refers is used by Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) officials to denote an MNRF zone and it refers to the northern part of the greater Parry Sound District riding.

Murphy says Parry Sound, Nobel, Pointe au Baril and Byng Inlet are all open for business, “these places are neither affected by the fire nor the smoke that emanates from it.” Murphy notes that Highway 69 from Parry Sound north to the top of the district remains open as well.