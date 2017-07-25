Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy premieres!

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of her death next month, Prince William and Prince Harry speak about their mother..really for the first time!

One of Prince Williams memories includes supermodels!

Prince William once turned bright red after coming face-to-face with his supermodel crushes Naomi Campbell and Claudia Schiffer in a special surprise organized by his late mother.

The Duke of Cambridge shares some of his most treasured memories of Diana, Princess of Wales in the new TV documentary Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy, and one of the most entertaining stories involved three of the biggest runway beauties of the 1990s – Campbell, Shiffer, and Christy Turlington.

The Prince recalls the memory in the doc, saying in part “I was probably a 12 or 13-year-old boy who had posters of them all on his wall, and I went bright red and didn’t know quite what to say, and sort of fumbled and I think pretty much fell down the stairs on the way out.