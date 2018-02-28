Dick’s Sporting Goods In The United States Has Pulled All Assault Rifles From Its Stores!

One the largest sports retailers in the United States, Dick’s Sporting Goods announced today that it will no longer sell assault rifles at any of its 700 + stores. They say, no one under 21 will be allowed to buy guns at their stores regardless of the law.

Last week many companies associated with the NRA have ended memberships including, Hertz car rental, MetLife Insurance and Delta Air Lines.

This move my Dick’s Sporting Goods carries a lot of weight, as its one of the biggest gun deals in the USA.

As of Wednesday morning, the company said all AR-15s and other semiautomatic rifles would be removed from its stores and websites.

