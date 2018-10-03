Did You Know That There Is A Thing Called “October Sleep Slump?”

Its a real thing according to a sleep consultant. The summer is exciting, less routined with everyone being more relaxed and enjoying themselves… And now that the Fall is officially here, the schedule has set back in and everyone is tired!

The sleep consultants says that less daylight (especially in the morning) is a big reason for our sluggish moods.

In order to battle the October Sleep Slump, the experts suggest bedtimes and how much sleep to get according to ages…

Babies should go to bed between 6:30- 7pm

Kids aged 4 -10 needs 10 to 13 hours of sleep and for younger kids like kindergarteners bedtime should be around 630pm..

Kids 10 and older bedtime should be between 9 and 10pm with all screen time off by 8pm…

Teenagers need no less than 9 hours of sleep per night, while its harder for teens to fall asleep, experts suggest allowing them to sleep in on the weekends!

Adults are now being told to “power down” an hour before bedtime… meaning no exercise, no electronics and calming activities only! Adults show aim for 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night!