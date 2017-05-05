Did you Notice? Bravo Pasta Sauce is no more!

A petition has been launched calling on Kraft Heinz to bring back Bravo pasta sauce in Canada.

More than 1,800 hungry Canadians have signed the Change.org petition to bring back the discontinued product.

Don’t get your hopes up!

It doesn’t appear the company has any plans to bring Bravo back at this time. Kraft Canada has responded to posts on Facebook from users disappointed that the sauce was no longer available, saying, “thank you so much for reaching out to us.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t enough consumer demand to continue to produce Bravo Spaghetti Sauce so it was discontinued.