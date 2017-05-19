Listen Live

Did you sleep with a special stuffed animal, doll or blanket as a kid?

A lot of us did, and funny enough, a lot of us still do. Don’t worry, you’re not a weirdo if you do…

By Kool Mornings

Turns out, sleeping with a stuffed animal as a child can impact you as an adult… If you’re all grown up and still sleep with a stuffy; you’re not alone!

Possibly the most famous millennial who still sleeps with stuffed animals is actress Amy Schumer. On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in December 2016, Schumer revealed she sleeps with a “gang” of six cuddly friends.


Best Mattress Brand surveyed over 2,000 Americans about their past sleeping habits and how they affect their lives — and relationships — today.

The survey found that millennials are the largest group that still sleeps with that sentimental something into adulthood.

Sixteen percent of millennials, to be exact. That’s compared to only 8 percent of Generation X and 2 percent of the baby-boom generation.

The survey found that of the respondents who slept with a stuffed animals, 72 percent said they toss and turn as adults.

But people who slept with stuffed animals were the least likely to snore now.

