Diddy Rumoured To Be Offering A $1 Million Modelling Contract To Boy in H&M Ad

Diddy is set to offer the little boy in H&M’s controversial ad a modelling contract at Sean John.

H&M received huge backlash this week for their controversial ad depicting a young black child wearing a “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” hoodie. They have since posted a public apology on their site.

No word yet if the young boy has accepted, and Diddy’s people refused to comment when approached about the offer, but it would certainly be a great twist and outcome to the controversial shit storm that was H&M’s distasteful ad.