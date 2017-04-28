The Utopia Hall, 8396 6th Line, Utopia, ON L0M 1T0

7pm

Dinner and Concert with Charlie & Beverlie Robertson

Po Cholly – For 45 years, Charlie has been an itinerant bluesman, traveling the globe, hosting concerts and conducting workshops. He is well-known for his blues harp styles, slide guitar & traditional blues. Charlie has performed frequently at such festivals as the Harbourfront Jazz & Blues Festival, the Mariposa Folk Festival, the Mill Race Festival of Traditional Music and in the eastern US. He has also performed at The Kitchener Blues Festival and the Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival. He has played the blues with the Gypsy Kings in France, tango bands in Argentina, reggae players in Jamaica, and flamenco dancers in Spain. www.reverbnation.com/pocholly

Beverlie Robertson is a singer, musician, folklorist and author. As a member of the trio The Chanteclairs, she performed at festivals such as the Mariposa Folk Festival, the Fredericton Harvest Jazz & Blues Festival, at venues from The Riverboat, to Massey Hall, Maple Leaf Gardens and the CNE Grandstand. She performed on the CBC, CTV, BBC, US and European TV networks and British & European concert halls. She sings traditional & contemporary folk music & “tin pan alley blues,” accompanying herself on 6 & 12-string guitars, dulcimer & autoharp. www.reverbnation.com/beverlierobertson

