Dinner and Concert with Diamond Mine A Tribute to Blue Rodeo
Friday April 21, 2017
7pm
Barry James Payne, guitarist in Rant Maggie Rant and frontman of his own project, String Bone, started Diamond Mine on a bit of a dare. In late 2015, Barry was asked to be involved in a fundraiser. On a dare he rounded up some great musicians and they tore the house down having a load of fun in the process.
The musicians:
Steve Crew: drums
Steve Clark: bass
Steve Wood: pedal steel guitar
Marc Boisvert: electric guitar
Derek Barnes: acoustic guitar & Jim Cuddy vocals
Barry James Payne: acoustic guitar & Greg Keelor vocals
Utopia Hall
8396 6th Line, Utopia ON L0M 1T0
Dinner Buffet at 7pm Concert starts at 8pm
Advance Tickets $25 (till April 19)
Tickets at-the-door $30
Call 1-877-499-HALL(4255) or visit www.utopiahall.ca