Friday April 21, 2017

7pm

Dinner and Concert with Diamond Mine

A Tribute to Blue Rodeo

Barry James Payne, guitarist in Rant Maggie Rant and frontman of his own project, String Bone, started Diamond Mine on a bit of a dare. In late 2015, Barry was asked to be involved in a fundraiser. On a dare he rounded up some great musicians and they tore the house down having a load of fun in the process.

The musicians:

Steve Crew: drums

Steve Clark: bass

Steve Wood: pedal steel guitar

Marc Boisvert: electric guitar

Derek Barnes: acoustic guitar & Jim Cuddy vocals

Barry James Payne: acoustic guitar & Greg Keelor vocals

Friday April 21, 2017

Utopia Hall

8396 6th Line, Utopia ON L0M 1T0

Dinner Buffet at 7pm Concert starts at 8pm

Advance Tickets $25 (till April 19)

Tickets at-the-door $30

Call 1-877-499-HALL(4255) or visit www.utopiahall.ca