The Utopia Hall, 8396 6th Line, Utopia ON L0M 1T0

Dinner and Concert with Red Dirt Skinners

In 2013 the Red Dirt Skinners became the first band in history to succeed at both the British Blues and the British Country Music awards. Don’t let these accolades pigeonhole the Skinners though; their audiences always describe them as ‘refreshingly different’. Drawing on influences from folk, country, blues, americana, jazz and everything between, the Red Dirt Skinners’ sound is instantly recognizable.

Comfortably blending exceptional, almost telepathic, harmonies with the unique instrumentation of soprano saxophone and acoustic guitar, audiences fall in love with the Skinners sound.

Hailing from the South East of England, Rob and Sarah have both been musicians for the majority of their lives.

Rob and Sarah write all their material together, with Sarah focusing on lyrics and Rob adding his extensive music theory knowledge to create unique chord sequences and stylings.

Saturday May 13, 2017

Dinner Buffet at 7pm

Concert starts at 8pm

Advance Tickets: $25 each

(until May 11th)

After May 11th,

Tickets at-the-door $30

Call 1-877-499-HALL(4255) for more information