The Utopia Hall, 8396 6th Line, Utopia ON L0M 1T0

Saturday May 13, 2017

7pm

Dinner and Concert with Red Dirt Skinners

Saturday May 13, 2017

Utopia Hall

8396 6th Line, Utopia ON

L0M 1T0

Dinner Buffet at 7pm

Concert starts at 8pm

Advance Tickets: $25 each

(until May 11th)

After May 11th,

Tickets at-the-door $30

Call 1-877-499-HALL(4255) for more information.