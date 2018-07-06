Disaster Preparation: At Work and Home

Disasters strike without warning, and come in all sorts of shapes and sizes! From fires to floods, and wind storms to power failures; our weather is becoming more unpredictable each day. Are you and your business prepared for the worst?

Gareth Houben, President and General Manager of Hardwood Hills Ski and Bike will be sharing his own personal story of tragedy along with Louise Jackson (Marketing and Events Manager) when they experienced a fire causing about $1M in damage.

Learn how to:

– Lead staff during turmoil

– How to navigate insurance

– How to stay positive and cope with stress

– How to communicate to your followers and customers

– How to support a business experiencing turmoil

– And more!

Join us Thursday July 5th 7:30am – 9:00am at the Chamber Business Breakfast to learn what steps you can take to make your business and home resilient in the face of disaster.

