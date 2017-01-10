Discovery Harbour Unveils New Skating Trail
Celebrating Canada's 150th!
You’re gliding down a slope surrounded by postcard scenery as you skate through 2.5km’s of smooth ice on the skate trail. You’ll encounter stunning views of Georgian Bay, while touring around the unique and historical ground at Discovery Harbour.
A new addition this winter to celebrate Canada’s 150th!
- $8.00/person
- OPEN: Friday, Saturday & Sunday Evenings (weather permitting)
- Night’s of Fire – Friday night’s enjoy a fireworks display
- More info here
- Out-door entertainment
- Ice-sculptures
- Chain saw demos
- Face-painting
- Meet characters from Frozen, Minions & Paw Patrol