Discovery Pass Destination: Cyprus Lake Grotto

Take full advantage of your Canada 150 Discovery Pass during Summer 2017!

Bruce Peninsula National Park is only a 3hr drive from Barrie. The most popular attraction of Bruce Peninsula visited by thousands every year is Mother Nature’s crown jewel, Cyprus Lake Grotto.

You can take a 30 minute hike off Bruce Trail and the payoff couldn’t be bigger. With caves cut from the Niagara Escarpment rocks, which you can explore above the surface or underwater.

Beautiful❤️❤️ A post shared by Jane Cullado (@labyemissye) on Jul 3, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

The Grotto’s calling card could be many things but the crystal blue water is likely its most lasting impression.

#nofilter #canada150 #brucepeninsulanationalpark #grotto #canada #bluewater #breathtaking A post shared by Davi Abeid Pontes (@davipontes) on Jun 29, 2017 at 7:10pm PDT

One of the busiest swimming and sight seeing destinations in Ontario but it’s also maybe the most beautiful!