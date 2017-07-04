Listen Live

Discovery Pass Destination: Cyprus Lake Grotto

Crystal blue water at Bruce Peninsula National Park...

By Darryl on the Drive

Take full advantage of your Canada 150 Discovery Pass during Summer 2017!

Bruce Peninsula National Park is only a 3hr drive from Barrie. The most popular attraction of Bruce Peninsula visited by thousands every year is Mother Nature’s crown jewel, Cyprus Lake Grotto.

You can take a 30 minute hike off Bruce Trail and the payoff couldn’t be bigger. With caves cut from the Niagara Escarpment rocks, which you can explore above the surface or underwater.

The Grotto’s calling card could be many things but the crystal blue water is likely its most lasting impression.

One of the busiest swimming and sight seeing destinations in Ontario but it’s also maybe the most beautiful!

