Disgusting Smelling Flower Blooming in Canada

The Corpse Flower named Pablo is blooming at the Toronto Zoo. This unique, large flower, which can grow as tall as 3 meters, emits a scent that smells like rotting flesh. Lovely, isn’t it? (Learn more about Amorphophallus titanum)

This is the first time this flower has bloomed at the Toronto Zoo and is only the 5th time a Corpse Flower, which is native to Indonesia, has bloomed in Canada.

Here’s what a Corpse Flower looks like when bloomed: