Dishwasher Recall

Health Canada is recalling 61 000 dishwashers due to a faulty power cord that may cause a fire.

The brands include Bosche, Thermador,Gaggenau, Jenn-Air and Kenmore.

CLICK HERE for more information* or check out the list below. Find your dishwasher’s model by checking inside either on top of the dishwasher’s door or on the right side of the dishwasher’s panel.

What To Do If You Have a Recalled Model

If you have a recalled dishwasher, stop using it and call the Safety Recall Hotline immediately for an inspection and repair: 1-888-965-5813 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

*At the time of publishing, this link was not working, perhaps due to an influx in visitors.

Image: Bosche SHE33T, one of the recalled washers