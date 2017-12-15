Disney is Buying Fox Assets

Disney is buying 21st Century Fox assets for $52 billion. This will allow Disney to have even more content when it launches its own streaming service.

The company will get Fox’s movie studios, networks Nat Geo and FX, Asian pay-TV operator Star TV, and stakes in Sky, Endemol Shine Group and Hulu, as well as regional sports networks.

This will also give Disney the rights to Avatar and bring back some of the Marvel brands like X-Men. With this deal, Netflix will lose content like Marvel, Star Wars, Alien and Predator. Disney will also acquire The Simpsons, Family Guy and The X-Files.