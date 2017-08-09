Disney is Saying Goodbye to Netflix

The Walt Disney Company announced last night they will be launching their own streaming service similar to Netflix and it’s coming in 2019!

This means we will not be able to watch Moana or any other Disney movie or series on Netflix.

The official statement:

“The new Disney-branded service will become the exclusive home in the U.S. for subscription-video-on-demand viewing of the newest live action and animated movies from Disney and Pixar, beginning with the 2019 theatrical slate, which includes Toy Story 4, the sequel to Frozen, and The Lion King from Disney live-action, along with other highly anticipated movies. Disney will also make a significant investment in an annual slate of original movies, TV shows, short-form content and other Disney-branded exclusives for the service. Additionally, the service will feature a vast collection of library content, including Disney and Pixar movies and Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney XD television programming.”