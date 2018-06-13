Disney Releases Trailer For Live Action Dumbo Remake

Disney has been all-aboard the “live-action remake” train in recent years, releasing adaptations of animated classics like Beauty and the Beast, Cinderella, and The Jungle Book. The next Disney classic to get the live-action treatment is Dumbo, and on Wednesday we got our first look at what a flying elephant will look like IRL.

Acclaimed director Tim Burton is in charge of bringing Dumbo to life. The movie stars Danny Devito as circus owner Max Medici He enlists Colin Farrel’s character (former circus star Holt Farrier) to care for a newborn elephant with oversized ears. Once the children realize that Dumbo can fly, everything changes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Dumbo flies into theaters on March 29, 2019.