Disney Releases Another ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Clip

We are less than three weeks away from the release of Disney’s live-action “Beauty & The Beast” remake, and the publicity machine has kicked into high gear.

Disney has been releasing clips like crazy over the past few days, including a look at Emma Watson singing ‘Belle‘ and a new trailer that aired during the Oscars. Now, we’re getting our first extended look at the other dynamic duo in the film – Gaston and LeFou.

Disney has released a clip of Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou) singing ‘Gaston‘. It seems to stick pretty close to the original subject material.

Do you like all the clips Disney is releasing? Or would you prefer they keep it in the vault until the movie hits theatres March 17th?

Watch ‘Gaston‘ below:

