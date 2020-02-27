Listen Live

Disney Releases Another ‘Beauty & The Beast’ Clip

There's No Man In Town Like Gaston

By Kool Celebrities, Videos

We are less than three weeks away from the release of Disney’s live-action “Beauty & The Beast” remake, and the publicity machine has kicked into high gear.

Disney has been releasing clips like crazy over the past few days, including a look at Emma Watson singing ‘Belle‘ and a new trailer that aired during the Oscars. Now, we’re getting our first extended look at the other dynamic duo in the film – Gaston and LeFou.

Disney has released a clip of Luke Evans (Gaston) and Josh Gad (LeFou) singing ‘Gaston‘. It seems to stick pretty close to the original subject material.

Do you like all the clips Disney is releasing? Or would you prefer they keep it in the vault until the movie hits theatres March 17th?

Watch ‘Gaston‘ below:

(Courtesy of Disney/YouTube)

Related posts

WATCH: Moment When The WRONG Film Was Announced For ‘Best Picture’ At OSCARS

WATCH: Auli’i Cravalho Steals The Show Singing “How Far I’ll Go” At The Oscars

The “Cash Me Ousside” Girl has a Billboard Hot 100 Hit

BBC Teases Release Of Blue Planet II

WATCH: Teen Steal The Show From The Boss Himself

WATCH: Jack Black Get Smacked In The Face

New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Clip Features Emma Watson Singing ‘Belle’

WATCH: Trailer for Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Eugenie Bouchard Follows Through On SuperBowl Bet