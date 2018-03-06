Listen Live

Disney Releases First Trailer For “Christopher Robin”

Back To The Hundred Acre Wood You Go!

Winnie The Pooh fans may want to have their tissues handy. Disney has released the first ever teaser trailer for their upcoming move Christopher Robin, and it’s already got us a little emotional.

The movie centers around a now grown up Christpher Robin (played by Ewan MacGregor) who is facing a crisis. His old friend Pooh returns to help him through it.

Watch the entire trailer below:

Christopher Robin will hit theatres on August 3rd, 2018.

