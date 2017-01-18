Disney Reveals The Secret Connections Between Every Pixar Film

The Internet is full of fan theories detailing how the entire Pixar universe is somehow linked, some are more believable than others.

Now, Disney has pulled back the curtain to show that there’s more than a little truth behind the theories.

A new clip called “Pixar Easter Eggs” posted on the official “Toy Story” Facebook page shows the subtle connections that tie the films together. Some of them are well-known and even obvious nods to other films from the animation studio. Others are much harder to spot.