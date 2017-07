A new teaser trailer has surfaced for Disney’s upcoming film A Wrinkle in Time. Based on the 1963 fantasy science novel by Madeleine L’Engle, the film stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Mindy Kaling, Storm Reid, Zach Galifianakis, and Chris Pine.

A Wrinkle in Time is set to be released in March 2018. Watch the first trailer below.