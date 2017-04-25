Disney’s Live Action ‘The Lion King’ Remake Gets A Release Date

Once upon a time, an animated movie was made. That movie was a gigantic hit, winning two Academy Awards. 15 years later, when technology allows, that film get’s a live action remake. It’s the ciiiiiiiiiircle of life….

Disney announced that “The Lion King” would be the next of their films to get the live-action treatment. After the enormous success of Beauty and the Beast, it won’t likely be the last.

The movie is being helmed by Jon Favreau, who also directed Disney’s Jungle Book remake. Favreau took to twitter on Tuesdayto whip Lion King fans into a frenzy.

Not much is known about the upcoming film, but we do know that Donald Glover will voice Simba, and James Earl Jones will reprise his role as Mufasa.

Are you excited about the new Lion King?