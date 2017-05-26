Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is out today!

Disney and producer Jerry Bruckheimer’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales is projected to open at $230 million worldwide. The film is directed by Joachim Rønning and Espen Sandberg. Johnny Depp once again playing the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. The initial word of mouth around the film was generally positive reviews for Dead Men Tell No Tales have thus far been more of the mixed-to-negative variety.

MOST COMMON MISUNDERSTANDINGS ABOUT PIRATES

“Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” starts this Friday. Researchers are saying that Pirates weren’t really as mean and evil as we’ve been told all these years. They go on to say that a lot of the problem is that Pirates were just misunderstood. So here’s the top five most common misunderstandings about pirates:

1. Originators of “Shoulders for Parrots” adoption program

2. Blackbeard’s real nickname was “Captain Sensitive”

3. The phrase “Dead men tell no tales” was actually a request, “Dude, man, tell no tales”

4. Walking the plank was originally conceived as a way for on board guests to get some exercise

5. They didn’t really enjoy chasing women around… Disneyland made them do it!