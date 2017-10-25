Distracted Walking is a Problem

Today, Honolulu police started writing tickets for people crossing the road while distracted. Even a glance at a screen while you cross the road in that city can result in a ticket.

The first offence will cost you $15 USD ($19 and change Canadian) and repeat offenders could receive tickets between $75 to $99 (up to about $127 Canadian).

Honolulu decided to implement this law because they have “the unfortunate distinction of being a major city with more pedestrians being hit in crosswalks, particularly our seniors, than almost any other city in the [US]” according to Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

Do you think we should have laws like this?

Last year, 66% of Canadians polled supported “distracted walking” legislation. In July, Toronto city council passed a motion that would ask the Ontario government to amend the Highway Traffic Act to ban people being on devices while crossing the road. The suggestion was refused.