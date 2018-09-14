Ditch The Bra For Good?

From a young age, we are taught to wear a bra when our breasts start to blossom. From Pre-teen to mature women, there are bras for all.

Some researchers have claimed that wearing a bra all the time can be connected to developing malignant breast cancer, and non-malignant breast fibrocystic disease. However, that study (in the booked Dressed to Kill) has been debunked by further research. There is no link between wearing bras and breast cancer.



However, there might be a reason to ditch your bra! Perkiness…

A French Study found that in fact, if you wear no bra, you may actually experience lift in your breasts. This is useful for young women but, if you’re already middle aged or have had a few kids, just wear your bra! And if you find a super comfy one, let us know!

