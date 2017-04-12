DIY: Easy Easter Crafts for Kids
Mini Bunnies (Ages 1-3)
- Print out a photo at least 8 inches tall, leaving space around the portrait for cotton balls
- Using kids paint, you’ll need 4 footprints
- Using scrap paper, cut out an oval shape
- Now go crazy adding white cotton balls
- Paste feet to bottom and top
Carrot Footprints (Ages 1-3)
- Drop down a pair of footprints on white paper with your kids colored paint
- Be sure to leave some space around the foot as you cut
- Cut strips of green paper and paste to the top of the feet
- That’s it!
Chick & Bunny Treat Holders (Ages 3-5)
Paper Bunny Cup
- From the white construction paper, cut 2 large ovals for the bunny ears. Trim one side of the oval off so it’s squared off at the bottom.
- Cut 2 smaller oval shapes from pink felt or paper for the inner part of the ear. Glue the pink ovals in the centre of the white ear shapes.
- Cut white pipe cleaner stems into short pieces for the whiskers. Use glue to attach the whiskers to the cup, then glue the pink pom pom on top for the nose.
- Attach ears to the back rim of cup
- Fill with candy treats
Paper Chick Cup
- From the orange construction paper, cut a small triangle for the beak and glue it to the front of the cup.
- Glue the wiggle eyes above the beak.
- Cut six 3/4-inch pieces of orange pipe cleaners for the chick feet. Twist three pieces together at one end for each foot. Attach the feet to the front of the cup with glue.
- Staple or tape a few feathers to the back edge of the cup, making sure they peek out over the top.
- Fill with treats!
Egg Carton Hatching Chicks (Toddlers)
- Egg carton
- Yellow pom poms
- Googly eyes
- Orange paper
- Paint
- Scissors
- Glue