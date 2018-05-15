DIY Garden Trellis for Vegetables

This weekend, I made a simple trellis for my vegetables. My garden is right beside a wall and I thought, if I had a large trellis from the garden to the wall, I could grow a lot more climbing plants. I couldn’t find anything to buy that was what I envisioned, so I made this on the cheap. It took less than an hour to assemble.

Here’s what you need

Wood– 3 pieces of 2X2 $2.99ea

Netting– $6.99

Box of 3 1/2 inch wood screws – $2.99

Other: Staple gun and staples, drill, saw

Take one of the pieces of 2X2 and saw it in half. (Make sure you measure!) With the two long pieces parallel, arrange the short pieces perpendicular in between, with one at the top and one in the middle. Screw everything together. Unfold the netting and secure it with the staple gun. Start at the top then go back and forth, from one side to the other as you make your way down the trellis, making sure the netting is taught. (Trim off the extra and you’ll have enough netting for a smaller, skinny trellis)

I’m growing heirloom Scarlett Runner beans, cucumbers and pattypan/ sunburst squash. I’ll have to update with photos in August when the plants are big and producing. I’m hoping for a big harvest!