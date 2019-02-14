Do Not Go in the Water, This Guy Caught a 20lb Goldfish

A Kentucky man made a spur of the moment decision to fish from a popular private pond last weekend. He didn’t have any fishing bait so he improvised wisely.

He happened to have a biscuit from a chicken restaurant where he had eaten and stumbled upon a bait more effective than any minnow or worm. Didn’t take long to hook a fish, it put up a huge fight and made for the greatest fish story ever.

It’s a 2olb Koi, a type of carp that looks like a giant goldfish…

Yes, he released it after posing for a picture.