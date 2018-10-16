Doctors Will Soon Be Able To Write Prescriptions For Loneliness
We've lost our ability to interact with one another.
It won’t be long before your Doc will be able to write a prescription for cooking classes, walking groups and even art classes.
This is part of the UK’s government to combat loneliness! This should start around 2023!
Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday described loneliness as “one of the greatest public health challenges of our time,” saying it is linked with a range of illnesses, including heart disease, stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.