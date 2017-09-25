Does Harry Have a Canadian Double?

From a distance, you could mistake Adam Scotti for Prince Harry. But, let’s be honest here. You’d probably only make that mistake if you saw him with Justin Trudeau around the same time that Prince Harry is also in the country. And that time is…. now!

With the Invictus Games going on right now, people keep thinking they’ve spotted Harry with Trudeau.



It turns out, this redhead is the Prime Minister’s photographer!

In fact, our Prime Minister saw the resemblance last year when Harry was in the country.

I don’t ever ask for a photo, but the PM took my camera and insisted on taking a photo of two #gingers #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/NrVWOlyZgI — Adam Scotti 🇨🇦📷 (@AdamScotti) May 2, 2016

It kind of reminds me of that survey that found one in five redhead males have been told they look like Ed Sheeran. Because all redheads look alike, right?

Title image: Adam Scotti/Twitter