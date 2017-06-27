Listen Live

Doesn’t Matter How Many Wheels You’ve Got Under You, Drunk Driving Is Drunk Driving

ATV Rider & E-Bike Driver Both Facing DUI Charges

By News

A few folks in Gravenhurst learned you don’t need a car to get charged with drunk driving. First up, just before 9:00 Saturday evening, OPP were out at an ATV collision on shamrock Marina Road in Gravenhurst, when they charged a 24-year-old local man who’d been riding the ATV, with a DUI. Following that, officers on patrol before midnight Sunday spotted a guy on an e-bike along Harvie Street. Officers say some troubling behaviour caught their eye and say alcohol was a contributing factor to it, charging a 27-year-old man.

