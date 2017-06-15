Listen Live

Dog disguised as a baby, for a noble cause

Do you agree with her actions?

By ICYMI

A 21-year-old Californian vet tech went to some creative lengths to cheer up her sick grandmother, but the response has been mixed.

Shelby Hennick’s grandmother Donna was hospitalized due to a negative drug reaction that left her unable to walk. In an effort to cheer up her grandma, Hennick snuck Donna’s dog, Patsy, into the hospital disguised as a baby under a blanket.

Her gesture of good-faith has been shared over 130,000 times, but not all of the responses have been positive as some commenters have discussed the risk that animals can have to immunocompromised patients within the hospital.

What are you thoughts? Do you agree with Shelby’s actions?

CC image courtesy of Shelby Hennick via Twitter

Related posts

WATCH: Ben Stiller & Vince Vaughan Reprise Their ‘Dodgeball’ Roles For Charity

WATCH: Dad Interview Daughter On The First Day Of School For 12 Years

WATCH: The Tiniest Food Ever

Fear Factor is Back and Scarier Than Ever

VIDEO: Rapping York Region Police Officer Goes Viral

WATCH: Tragically Hip Documentary Trailer

WATCH: Justin Timberlake & Jimmy Fallon Bro-Bike

WATCH: Ariana Grande’s Emotional Rendition of ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow’

Emotional Performance at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert