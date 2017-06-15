Dog disguised as a baby, for a noble cause

A 21-year-old Californian vet tech went to some creative lengths to cheer up her sick grandmother, but the response has been mixed.

Shelby Hennick’s grandmother Donna was hospitalized due to a negative drug reaction that left her unable to walk. In an effort to cheer up her grandma, Hennick snuck Donna’s dog, Patsy, into the hospital disguised as a baby under a blanket.

My grandma is in the hospital right now and wanted to see her dog. So I made it look like I was carrying a baby and we made it 😂❤ pic.twitter.com/oKxNBlJEEL — Shelbae (@HennickShelby) June 11, 2017

Her gesture of good-faith has been shared over 130,000 times, but not all of the responses have been positive as some commenters have discussed the risk that animals can have to immunocompromised patients within the hospital.

It’s cute, but take into account that pets host many pathogens like MRSA that are very dangerous specially for immunocompromised patients — iJames (@jaimeariza82) June 13, 2017

CC image courtesy of Shelby Hennick via Twitter