Dog Food Company Says Its Food Is So Good That People Should Eat It

One Pet food company believes its dog food is so good, they want humans to eat it too!

Humans are caring a lot more about what they eat and their fur babies and that’s why we are seeing more and more pet food companies offering fresh food for pets with human ingredients!

One of those is Freshpet! They believe their dog food is so delicious they’ve made a human version!

That’s right, you too can eat the likes of Chicken fajitas, spaghetti and meatballs and shepherd’s pie- with various versions of its pet food as the main ingredient.

The story