Dog Owners Would Rather Be with Pets Than Friends

According to a new study, people would rather hang out with their furry friend than their human friends!

It’s already been proven that dogs are good for our physical, emotional, and mental well-being. The average dog gets their owner through five stressful events every week.

82% of dog owners noticed an improvement in their mental and emotional health, 68% say a dog has improved their physical health and 88% say that having their dog has made them a better person.