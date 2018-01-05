Dog Poop Now Powers Street Lamps!

Dog poo is powering street lamps!

There’s a little town on the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire where dog owners deposit their dog’s waste into a compost called an anaerobic digester which converts into methane fuel that powers the lamps. The lamp needs 10 bags of crap to provide two hours of light.

The poo gets put in a bio-digester where it gets broken down by microbes, and then over two days it is converted into biogas, which is 60% methane and 40% carbon dioxide.

It’s inventor, Brian Harper says he got the idea after seeing a similar contraction being used in Boston.