Dolce and Gabanna designer called Selena Gomez Ugly on Instagram’

Under a collage of photos of Selena wearing red dresses, Stephano Gabanna wrote “E proprio brutta!!!” which roughly translates to “She’s so ugly.”

Another troll compared Selena to a Pomeranian dog to which Gabanna replied: “hahahahahaha is true hahahaha.”

Naturally, fans, friends and associates of Selena have come to her defence.

Gabanna is known for his shady Instagram behaviour, having previously insulted former friend and fellow designer Victoria Beckham by posting several thumbs down emojis under a picture of her.

Gomez has yet to respond to the insult.