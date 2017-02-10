Domino’s has Launched a Wedding Registry!

Forget the fine china from Tiffany’s. And who needs towels from Bed Bath & Beyond?

Domino’s thinks warm, delicious pizza will make the perfect wedding gift– and keep the marriage spark alive. The pizza delivery chain has just launched a wedding registry site that allows couples to order the pie of their dreams.

Upon visiting the site, registrants can select their gifts, then share their edible wish list with family and friends on social media. And similar to more traditional registries, wedding guests can also search for a couple by using the names and wedding date of the soon-to-be newlyweds.

Unlike that $140 ladle, pizza is something Domino’s says most people will want to enjoy over and over again.