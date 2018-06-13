Domino’s Has Launched It’s Paving For Pizza Initiative!

Did you know that Domino’s has a no damage policy? This means if your pizza is damaged before you get it home, they will replace it free!

Now, Domino’s is helping cities with their pothole issues, so a big bump in the road doesn’t damage your pie on the way home!

“We don’t want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal,” said Russell Weiner, president of Domino’s USA, in a company press release.

The pizza company has introduced a website to take nominations for towns that need help paving potholes. Domino’s has already worked with four cities, including Burbank, California, and Athens, Georgia, providing funding to repair potholes. The company has actually helped pave more than 200 potholes to date, with Athens, Georgia, getting the most at 150.

Citizens who feel their city is plagued by potholes can submit their zip code for consideration by Aug. 31, 2018, at Paving for Pizza.

20 grants will be awarded after review of the submissions.