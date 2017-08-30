Dominos is Testing driverless delivery!

How would you like to answer the door in your undies when the pizza arrives and not offend or excite the delivery person? That could soon become an option!

Domino’s and Ford are teaming up to see if customers will be up for the idea of pizza delivered by driverless cars.

That would also mean, no ringing of the door bell and your dog freaking out, or waking up the kids- plus no need to tip!

Instead, people will have to come out of their homes and type a four-digit code into a keypad mounted on the car.

That will open the rear window and let customers retrieve their order from a heated compartment. The compartment can carry up to four pizzas and five sides, Domino’s Pizza Inc. says.