Donald Sutherland will get an Oscar in November

Donald Sutherland, the Canadian born actor who’s had a successful 60 years in the industry will be awarded with an honorary Oscar. He’s won two Golden Globes but no Oscars. Donald will be among 4 recipients being honoured on November 11th…

Sutherland has more than 140 films to his credits, including “The Dirty Dozen,” “M*A*S*H,” “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” “Cold Mountain” and “The Hunger Games” series.



His other honours include an Emmy Award, a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award and an officer of the Order of Canada distinction.

The award honours “extraordinary distinction in lifetime achievement, exceptional contributions to the state of motion picture arts and sciences, or for outstanding service to the academy.”