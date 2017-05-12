Donald Trump Gets Two Scoops Of Ice Cream

In a recent interview with Time, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he takes two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, while the rest of his staff is only allowed one.

Trump fired Comey because he asked for 2 scoops of vanilla ice cream after dinner. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) May 11, 2017

After a few Time reporters were invited for a tour of the White House, they sat down for a meal with the President and not only witnessed the two scoops moment, but also took note that the President is served Diet Coke, while everyone else gets water. He also apparently gets Thousand Island dressing in lieu of the “creamy vinaigrette for his guests.”

Illuminating, I know. Not only does the President choose to destroy his very expensive steak with a side of ketchup, but he must always remind everyone that he is the President, even if it means going back to kindergarten.