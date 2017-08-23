Donate your Solar Eclipse glasses!

There’s a California-Based Organization called Astronomers without Boards and they want to collect the special Solar filter glasses used by North American’s during Monday’s Eclipse and donate them to schools in South America and Asia to protect kids’ eyes when the eclipses cross those countries in 2019!

“This is an opportunity for schools to have a first-hand science experience that they might not otherwise have,” Astronomers Without Borders President Mike Simmons.

There was a similar effort in 2013 that saw upwards of 14,000 pairs to Africa during that eclipse!