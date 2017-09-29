Donation Box Recovered After Ice Cream Shop Theft

A Barrie man is accused of stealing a donation box meant for children. Police say the guy went to the Kawartha Dairy on Anne St. Thursday and after getting his sweet tooth fix, its said he swiped the donation box right off the front counter and booted it. Officers found the guy and the donation box around 9:00 last night, adding he had some crack on him. The 32-year-old is up on a few drug and theft charges, he’ll be in front of a judge next month.