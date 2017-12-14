Donation Box Theft Caught on Camera

Barrie Police need your help in tracking down a local grinch. Officers claim someone lifted a donation box from outside of a Violet Street home early Sunday morning. Police claim someone cased the joint around 3am, then returned a short time later with the tools needed to cut the donation box from its mounting. The donation box was there for anyone who wanted to leave a little something in recognition of the 30,000 lights on the house, and was meant for Make a Wish Canada. The whole thing was caught on camera. Anyone with information should contact Barrie Police Constable Howlett at (705)725-7025, ext. 2638, or via email at thowlett@barriepolice.ca.